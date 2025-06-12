billy

$0.0101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

The live Billy price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.12M. The table above accurately updates our BILLY price in real time. The price of BILLY is up 38.50% since last hour, up 65.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.90M. BILLY has a circulating supply of 982.90M coins and a max supply of 982.90M BILLY.

Billy Stats

What is the market cap of Billy?

The current market cap of Billy is $9.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Billy?

Currently, 508.30M of BILLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 65.54%.

What is the current price of Billy?

The price of 1 Billy currently costs $0.01.

How many Billy are there?

The current circulating supply of Billy is 982.90M. This is the total amount of BILLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Billy?

Billy (BILLY) currently ranks 1602 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

