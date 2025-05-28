bird

BirdchainBIRD

Live Birdchain price updates and the latest Birdchain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000222

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Birdchain price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.04K. The table above accurately updates our BIRD price in real time. The price of BIRD is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $128.97K. BIRD has a circulating supply of 279.80M coins and a max supply of 580.26M BIRD.

Birdchain Stats

What is the market cap of Birdchain?

The current market cap of Birdchain is $62.19K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Birdchain?

Currently, 229.62M of BIRD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Birdchain?

The price of 1 Birdchain currently costs $0.0002.

How many Birdchain are there?

The current circulating supply of Birdchain is 279.80M. This is the total amount of BIRD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Birdchain?

Birdchain (BIRD) currently ranks 689 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 62.19K

%

Market Cap Rank

#689

24H Volume

$ 51.04K

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

latest Birdchain news