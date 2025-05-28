birddog

The live Bird Dog price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $370.80K. The table above accurately updates our BIRDDOG price in real time. The price of BIRDDOG is up 2.54% since last hour, down -18.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.21M. BIRDDOG has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B BIRDDOG.

Bird Dog Stats

What is the market cap of Bird Dog?

The current market cap of Bird Dog is $10.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bird Dog?

Currently, 15.27B of BIRDDOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $370.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.83%.

What is the current price of Bird Dog?

The price of 1 Bird Dog currently costs $0.00002.

How many Bird Dog are there?

The current circulating supply of Bird Dog is 420.69B. This is the total amount of BIRDDOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bird Dog?

Bird Dog (BIRDDOG) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.82M

-18.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1726

24H Volume

$ 370.80K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

