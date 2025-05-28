biso

$0.00458

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.03

The live BISO price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $334.36K. The table above accurately updates our BISO price in real time. The price of BISO is up 9.66% since last hour, up 5.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $961.47K. BISO has a circulating supply of 210.00M coins and a max supply of 210.00M BISO.

BISO Stats

What is the market cap of BISO?

The current market cap of BISO is $6.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BISO?

Currently, 73.03M of BISO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $334.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.83%.

What is the current price of BISO?

The price of 1 BISO currently costs $0.005.

How many BISO are there?

The current circulating supply of BISO is 210.00M. This is the total amount of BISO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BISO?

BISO (BISO) currently ranks 1673 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.14M

5.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1673

24H Volume

$ 334.36K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

