The Bitcoin MascotBITTY
price
$0.00997
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.01
The live The Bitcoin Mascot price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.74M. The table above accurately updates our BITTY price in real time. The price of BITTY is down -9.92% since last hour, up 200.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.97M. BITTY has a circulating supply of 999.37M coins and a max supply of 999.37M BITTY.
The Bitcoin Mascot Stats
What is the market cap of The Bitcoin Mascot?
The current market cap of The Bitcoin Mascot is $10.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of The Bitcoin Mascot?
Currently, 675.75M of BITTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 200.16%.
What is the current price of The Bitcoin Mascot?
The price of 1 The Bitcoin Mascot currently costs $0.01.
How many The Bitcoin Mascot are there?
The current circulating supply of The Bitcoin Mascot is 999.37M. This is the total amount of BITTY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of The Bitcoin Mascot?
The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.70M
200.16 %
#1716
$ 6.74M
1,000,000,000
