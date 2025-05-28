biza

$0.00219

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

The live BizAuto price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.95K. The table above accurately updates our BIZA price in real time. The price of BIZA is down -11.27% since last hour, down -17.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.32M. BIZA has a circulating supply of 2.82B coins and a max supply of 3.80B BIZA.

BizAuto Stats

What is the market cap of BizAuto?

The current market cap of BizAuto is $6.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BizAuto?

Currently, 26.48M of BIZA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.95K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.89%.

What is the current price of BizAuto?

The price of 1 BizAuto currently costs $0.002.

How many BizAuto are there?

The current circulating supply of BizAuto is 2.82B. This is the total amount of BIZA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BizAuto?

BizAuto (BIZA) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.66M

-17.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 57.95K

Circulating Supply

2,800,000,000

