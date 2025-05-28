bkn

$0.294

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.30

The live Brickken price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.08M. The table above accurately updates our BKN price in real time. The price of BKN is down -0.58% since last hour, down -0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.97M. BKN has a circulating supply of 71.41M coins and a max supply of 143.00M BKN.

Brickken Stats

What is the market cap of Brickken?

The current market cap of Brickken is $20.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Brickken?

Currently, 3.68M of BKN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.89%.

What is the current price of Brickken?

The price of 1 Brickken currently costs $0.29.

How many Brickken are there?

The current circulating supply of Brickken is 71.41M. This is the total amount of BKN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Brickken?

Brickken (BKN) currently ranks 1181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.96M

-0.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1181

24H Volume

$ 1.08M

Circulating Supply

71,000,000

