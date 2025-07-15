black

$0.596

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.61

24h high

$0.65

The live Blackhole price today is $0.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $424.35K. The table above accurately updates our BLACK price in real time. The price of BLACK is down -8.47% since last hour, down -4.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.34M. BLACK has a circulating supply of 102.92M coins and a max supply of 102.92M BLACK.

Blackhole Stats

What is the market cap of Blackhole?

The current market cap of Blackhole is $63.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blackhole?

Currently, 711.96K of BLACK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $424.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.49%.

What is the current price of Blackhole?

The price of 1 Blackhole currently costs $0.60.

How many Blackhole are there?

The current circulating supply of Blackhole is 102.92M. This is the total amount of BLACK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blackhole?

Blackhole (BLACK) currently ranks 666 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 63.74M

-4.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#666

24H Volume

$ 424.35K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

