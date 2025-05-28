bld

AgoricBLD

Live Agoric price updates and the latest Agoric news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Agoric price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $704.62K. The table above accurately updates our BLD price in real time. The price of BLD is down -1.30% since last hour, up 1.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.15M. BLD has a circulating supply of 678.74M coins and a max supply of 1.07B BLD.

Agoric Stats

What is the market cap of Agoric?

The current market cap of Agoric is $9.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Agoric?

Currently, 49.90M of BLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $704.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.79%.

What is the current price of Agoric?

The price of 1 Agoric currently costs $0.01.

How many Agoric are there?

The current circulating supply of Agoric is 678.74M. This is the total amount of BLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Agoric?

Agoric (BLD) currently ranks 1627 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.64M

1.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#1627

24H Volume

$ 704.62K

Circulating Supply

680,000,000

latest Agoric news