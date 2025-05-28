blob

Blobana petBLOB

Live Blobana pet price updates and the latest Blobana pet news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00958

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Blobana pet price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.19M. The table above accurately updates our BLOB price in real time. The price of BLOB is down -2.00% since last hour, down -15.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.58M. BLOB has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M BLOB.

Blobana pet Stats

What is the market cap of Blobana pet?

The current market cap of Blobana pet is $10.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blobana pet?

Currently, 541.65M of BLOB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.22%.

What is the current price of Blobana pet?

The price of 1 Blobana pet currently costs $0.01.

How many Blobana pet are there?

The current circulating supply of Blobana pet is 999.99M. This is the total amount of BLOB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blobana pet?

Blobana pet (BLOB) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.23M

-15.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1716

24H Volume

$ 5.19M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Blobana pet news