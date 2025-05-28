blub

The live BLUB price today is $0.00000004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.18K. The table above accurately updates our BLUB price in real time. The price of BLUB is up 0.14% since last hour, down -7.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.80M. BLUB has a circulating supply of 334.53T coins and a max supply of 420.69T BLUB.

BLUB Stats

What is the market cap of BLUB?

The current market cap of BLUB is $12.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BLUB?

Currently, 3.12T of BLUB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.36%.

What is the current price of BLUB?

The price of 1 BLUB currently costs $0.00000004.

How many BLUB are there?

The current circulating supply of BLUB is 334.53T. This is the total amount of BLUB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BLUB?

BLUB (BLUB) currently ranks 1469 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

