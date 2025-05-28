blue

The live Blue Protocol price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.47. The table above accurately updates our BLUE price in real time. The price of BLUE is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $374.41K. BLUE has a circulating supply of 36.65M coins and a max supply of 42.00M BLUE.

Blue Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Blue Protocol?

The current market cap of Blue Protocol is $326.67K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blue Protocol?

Currently, 16.77K of BLUE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $149.47 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Blue Protocol?

The price of 1 Blue Protocol currently costs $0.009.

How many Blue Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Blue Protocol is 36.65M. This is the total amount of BLUE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blue Protocol?

Blue Protocol (BLUE) currently ranks 641 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 326.67K

%

Market Cap Rank

#641

24H Volume

$ 149.47

Circulating Supply

37,000,000

