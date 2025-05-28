blur

BlurBLUR

Live Blur price updates and the latest Blur news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Blur price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.32M. The table above accurately updates our BLUR price in real time. The price of BLUR is down -1.70% since last hour, down -0.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $306.29M. BLUR has a circulating supply of 2.36B coins and a max supply of 3.00B BLUR.

Blur Stats

What is the market cap of Blur?

The current market cap of Blur is $240.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blur?

Currently, 267.62M of BLUR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $27.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.26%.

What is the current price of Blur?

The price of 1 Blur currently costs $0.10.

How many Blur are there?

The current circulating supply of Blur is 2.36B. This is the total amount of BLUR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blur?

Blur (BLUR) currently ranks 274 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 240.45M

-0.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#274

24H Volume

$ 27.32M

Circulating Supply

2,400,000,000

latest Blur news