$1.44

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.32

24h high

$1.67

The live Crypto Legions V3 price today is $1.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $366.38K. The table above accurately updates our BLV3 price in real time. The price of BLV3 is up 0.03% since last hour, up 5.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.20M. BLV3 has a circulating supply of 5.00M coins and a max supply of 5.00M BLV3.

Crypto Legions V3 Stats

What is the market cap of Crypto Legions V3?

The current market cap of Crypto Legions V3 is $7.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Crypto Legions V3?

Currently, 254.43K of BLV3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $366.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.98%.

What is the current price of Crypto Legions V3?

The price of 1 Crypto Legions V3 currently costs $1.44.

How many Crypto Legions V3 are there?

The current circulating supply of Crypto Legions V3 is 5.00M. This is the total amount of BLV3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Crypto Legions V3?

Crypto Legions V3 (BLV3) currently ranks 999 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.26M

5.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#999

24H Volume

$ 366.38K

Circulating Supply

5,000,000

