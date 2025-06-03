bmp

$3.61

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.96

24h high

$3.66

The live BitmapPunks price today is $3.61 with a 24-hour trading volume of $784.10K. The table above accurately updates our BMP price in real time. The price of BMP is down -0.63% since last hour, up 19.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.58M. BMP has a circulating supply of 2.10M coins and a max supply of 2.10M BMP.

BitmapPunks Stats

What is the market cap of BitmapPunks?

The current market cap of BitmapPunks is $7.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BitmapPunks?

Currently, 217.20K of BMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $784.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.56%.

What is the current price of BitmapPunks?

The price of 1 BitmapPunks currently costs $3.61.

How many BitmapPunks are there?

The current circulating supply of BitmapPunks is 2.10M. This is the total amount of BMP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BitmapPunks?

BitmapPunks (BMP) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.61M

19.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1750

24H Volume

$ 784.10K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000

