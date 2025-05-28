bmt

Live Bubblemaps price updates and the latest Bubblemaps news.

$0.101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.10

The live Bubblemaps price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.52M. The table above accurately updates our BMT price in real time. The price of BMT is up 1.43% since last hour, up 3.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.31M. BMT has a circulating supply of 256.18M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BMT.

Bubblemaps Stats

What is the market cap of Bubblemaps?

The current market cap of Bubblemaps is $25.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bubblemaps?

Currently, 123.59M of BMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.30%.

What is the current price of Bubblemaps?

The price of 1 Bubblemaps currently costs $0.10.

How many Bubblemaps are there?

The current circulating supply of Bubblemaps is 256.18M. This is the total amount of BMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bubblemaps?

Bubblemaps (BMT) currently ranks 1071 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 25.95M

3.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1071

24H Volume

$ 12.52M

Circulating Supply

260,000,000

