$0.284

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.29

The live BitMart price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.11M. The table above accurately updates our BMX price in real time. The price of BMX is up 0.15% since last hour, down -0.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $181.58M. BMX has a circulating supply of 339.41M coins and a max supply of 639.41M BMX.

BitMart Stats

What is the market cap of BitMart?

The current market cap of BitMart is $96.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BitMart?

Currently, 14.49M of BMX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.58%.

What is the current price of BitMart?

The price of 1 BitMart currently costs $0.28.

How many BitMart are there?

The current circulating supply of BitMart is 339.41M. This is the total amount of BMX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BitMart?

BitMart (BMX) currently ranks 512 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 96.39M

-0.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#512

24H Volume

$ 4.11M

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

