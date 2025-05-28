bna

The live Bnacoin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $312.16K. The table above accurately updates our BNA price in real time. The price of BNA is down -27.95% since last hour, down -53.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.86M. BNA has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 200.00M BNA.

Bnacoin Stats

What is the market cap of Bnacoin?

The current market cap of Bnacoin is $6.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bnacoin?

Currently, 12.86M of BNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $312.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -53.49%.

What is the current price of Bnacoin?

The price of 1 Bnacoin currently costs $0.02.

How many Bnacoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Bnacoin is 200.00M. This is the total amount of BNA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bnacoin?

Bnacoin (BNA) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.69M

-53.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1688

24H Volume

$ 312.16K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

