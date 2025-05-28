bnbx

$756.6

$0

(0%)

24h low

$751.21

24h high

$762.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Stader BNBx price today is $756.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $328.91K. The table above accurately updates our BNBX price in real time. The price of BNBX is down -0.30% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BNBX has a circulating supply of 16.41K coins and a max supply of BNBX.

Stader BNBx Stats

What is the market cap of Stader BNBx?

The current market cap of Stader BNBx is $12.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stader BNBx?

Currently, 434.72 of BNBX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $328.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of Stader BNBx?

The price of 1 Stader BNBx currently costs $756.60.

How many Stader BNBx are there?

The current circulating supply of Stader BNBx is 16.41K. This is the total amount of BNBX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stader BNBx?

Stader BNBx (BNBX) currently ranks 1475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.41M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1475

24H Volume

$ 328.91K

Circulating Supply

16,000

