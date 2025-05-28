bnbxbt

Live BNBXBT price updates and the latest BNBXBT news.

price

$0.00579

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.007

The live BNBXBT price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.32M. The table above accurately updates our BNBXBT price in real time. The price of BNBXBT is down -12.86% since last hour, up 61.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.79M. BNBXBT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BNBXBT.

BNBXBT Stats

What is the market cap of BNBXBT?

The current market cap of BNBXBT is $6.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BNBXBT?

Currently, 1.26B of BNBXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 61.02%.

What is the current price of BNBXBT?

The price of 1 BNBXBT currently costs $0.006.

How many BNBXBT are there?

The current circulating supply of BNBXBT is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BNBXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BNBXBT?

BNBXBT (BNBXBT) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.20M

61.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 7.32M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

