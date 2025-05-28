bnkr

$0.000293

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0003

24h high

$0.0003

The live BankrCoin price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.71M. The table above accurately updates our BNKR price in real time. The price of BNKR is up 2.03% since last hour, up 9.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.28M. BNKR has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B BNKR.

BankrCoin Stats

What is the market cap of BankrCoin?

The current market cap of BankrCoin is $29.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BankrCoin?

Currently, 22.92B of BNKR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.84%.

What is the current price of BankrCoin?

The price of 1 BankrCoin currently costs $0.0003.

How many BankrCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of BankrCoin is 100.00B. This is the total amount of BNKR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BankrCoin?

BankrCoin (BNKR) currently ranks 1003 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 29.25M

9.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1003

24H Volume

$ 6.71M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

