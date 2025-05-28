bnsol

$181.72

$0

(0%)

24h low

$178.40

24h high

$183.96

The live Binance Staked SOL price today is $181.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.52M. The table above accurately updates our BNSOL price in real time. The price of BNSOL is down -0.11% since last hour, down -0.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.53B. BNSOL has a circulating supply of 8.44M coins and a max supply of 8.44M BNSOL.

Binance Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Binance Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Binance Staked SOL is $1.53B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Binance Staked SOL?

Currently, 13.87K of BNSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.90%.

What is the current price of Binance Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Binance Staked SOL currently costs $181.72.

How many Binance Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Binance Staked SOL is 8.44M. This is the total amount of BNSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Binance Staked SOL?

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) currently ranks 78 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 1.53B

-0.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#78

24H Volume

$ 2.52M

Circulating Supply

8,400,000

