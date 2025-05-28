Bancor is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum and EOS blockchains. The Bancor protocol employs an automated market maker (AMM) smart contract to facilitate token trades against token liquidity pools without matching buyers and sellers. It has a built-in token called BNT that serves as the common price token to fulfill trades among other smart contract tokens. A portion of total trading fees are distributed to Liquidity Providers, or LPs, that deposit tokens into Liquidity Pools. Trading fees also protect user deposits from Impermanent Loss while minted and burned BNT supply maintains the constant market function for continuous token pricing. While Bancor already exists on Ethereum and EOS, it can be integrated into any smart contract-enabled blockchain to provide cross-chain liquidity.