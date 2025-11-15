bnusd

Balanced DollarsBNUSD

Live Balanced Dollars price updates and the latest Balanced Dollars news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.859

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Balanced Dollars price today is $0.86 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.20K. The table above accurately updates our BNUSD price in real time. The price of BNUSD is down -13.11% since last hour, down -2.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.62M. BNUSD has a circulating supply of 4.22M coins and a max supply of 4.22M BNUSD.

Balanced Dollars Stats

What is the market cap of Balanced Dollars?

The current market cap of Balanced Dollars is $5.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Balanced Dollars?

Currently, 78.23K of BNUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.79%.

What is the current price of Balanced Dollars?

The price of 1 Balanced Dollars currently costs $0.86.

How many Balanced Dollars are there?

The current circulating supply of Balanced Dollars is 4.22M. This is the total amount of BNUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Balanced Dollars?

Balanced Dollars (BNUSD) currently ranks 1674 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.93M

-2.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#1674

24H Volume

$ 67.20K

Circulating Supply

4,200,000

latest Balanced Dollars news