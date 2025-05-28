Boba Network is a Layer-2 optimistic rollup scaling solution currently built on Ethereum. Boba Network facilitates cheaper and faster transactions as well as a unique new technology, Hybrid Compute. Hybrid Compute enables Web3 and Web2 interoperability, allowing smart contracts to call upon any external Web2 API to execute complex algorithms. Boba Network is home to applications across DeFi, NFTs, Gaming and Metaverse applications. Boba Network is maintained by the Enya team.