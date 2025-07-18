$0.00107 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.0005 24h high $0.001

The live Boba Oppa price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.06K. The table above accurately updates our BOBAOPPA price in real time. The price of BOBAOPPA is up 35.62% since last hour, up 106.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 21.17M. BOBAOPPA has a circulating supply of 19.81B coins and a max supply of 19.81B BOBAOPPA .