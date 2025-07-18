bobaoppa

$0.00107

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.001

The live Boba Oppa price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.06K. The table above accurately updates our BOBAOPPA price in real time. The price of BOBAOPPA is up 35.62% since last hour, up 106.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.17M. BOBAOPPA has a circulating supply of 19.81B coins and a max supply of 19.81B BOBAOPPA.

Boba Oppa Stats

What is the market cap of Boba Oppa?

The current market cap of Boba Oppa is $19.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Boba Oppa?

Currently, 54.33M of BOBAOPPA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 106.00%.

What is the current price of Boba Oppa?

The price of 1 Boba Oppa currently costs $0.001.

How many Boba Oppa are there?

The current circulating supply of Boba Oppa is 19.81B. This is the total amount of BOBAOPPA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Boba Oppa?

Boba Oppa (BOBAOPPA) currently ranks 1312 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.83M

106.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1312

24H Volume

$ 58.06K

Circulating Supply

20,000,000,000

