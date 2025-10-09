bobby

price

$0.000133

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kennedy Memecoin price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.80K. The table above accurately updates our BOBBY price in real time. The price of BOBBY is down -0.14% since last hour, down -3.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.00M. BOBBY has a circulating supply of 32.99B coins and a max supply of 37.60B BOBBY.

Kennedy Memecoin Stats

What is the market cap of Kennedy Memecoin?

The current market cap of Kennedy Memecoin is $5.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kennedy Memecoin?

Currently, 848.62M of BOBBY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.80%.

What is the current price of Kennedy Memecoin?

The price of 1 Kennedy Memecoin currently costs $0.0001.

How many Kennedy Memecoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Kennedy Memecoin is 32.99B. This is the total amount of BOBBY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kennedy Memecoin?

Kennedy Memecoin (BOBBY) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.16M

-3.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 112.80K

Circulating Supply

33,000,000,000

