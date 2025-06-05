bodega

$0.405

24h low

$0.31

24h high

$0.41

The live Bodega price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $256.46K. The table above accurately updates our BODEGA price in real time. The price of BODEGA is up 10.00% since last hour, up 20.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.11M. BODEGA has a circulating supply of 20.50M coins and a max supply of 25.00M BODEGA.

Bodega Stats

What is the market cap of Bodega?

The current market cap of Bodega is $8.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bodega?

Currently, 634.00K of BODEGA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $256.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.64%.

What is the current price of Bodega?

The price of 1 Bodega currently costs $0.40.

How many Bodega are there?

The current circulating supply of Bodega is 20.50M. This is the total amount of BODEGA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bodega?

Bodega (BODEGA) currently ranks 1697 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.42M

20.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1697

24H Volume

$ 256.46K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

