$0.00569

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Balls of Fate price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $138.40K. The table above accurately updates our BOF price in real time. The price of BOF is down -18.50% since last hour, down -43.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.69M. BOF has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BOF.

Balls of Fate Stats

What is the market cap of Balls of Fate?

The current market cap of Balls of Fate is $6.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Balls of Fate?

Currently, 24.34M of BOF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $138.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -43.59%.

What is the current price of Balls of Fate?

The price of 1 Balls of Fate currently costs $0.006.

How many Balls of Fate are there?

The current circulating supply of Balls of Fate is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BOF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Balls of Fate?

Balls of Fate (BOF) currently ranks 1672 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.96M

-43.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1672

24H Volume

$ 138.40K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

