Live Liquity BOLD price updates and the latest Liquity BOLD news.

price

$0.999

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Liquity BOLD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $365.14K. The table above accurately updates our BOLD price in real time. The price of BOLD is down -0.06% since last hour, up 0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.53M. BOLD has a circulating supply of 32.57M coins and a max supply of 32.57M BOLD.

Liquity BOLD Stats

What is the market cap of Liquity BOLD?

The current market cap of Liquity BOLD is $32.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquity BOLD?

Currently, 365.64K of BOLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $365.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.05%.

What is the current price of Liquity BOLD?

The price of 1 Liquity BOLD currently costs $1.00.

How many Liquity BOLD are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquity BOLD is 32.57M. This is the total amount of BOLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquity BOLD?

Liquity BOLD (BOLD) currently ranks 938 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 32.53M

0.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#938

24H Volume

$ 365.14K

Circulating Supply

33,000,000

