The live Bonk Staked SOL price today is $169.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $221.10K. The table above accurately updates our BONKSOL price in real time. The price of BONKSOL is down -0.54% since last hour, up 2.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.85M. BONKSOL has a circulating supply of 76.05K coins and a max supply of 76.05K BONKSOL.
Bonk Staked SOL Stats
What is the market cap of Bonk Staked SOL?
The current market cap of Bonk Staked SOL is $12.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bonk Staked SOL?
Currently, 1.31K of BONKSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $221.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.40%.
What is the current price of Bonk Staked SOL?
The price of 1 Bonk Staked SOL currently costs $169.03.
How many Bonk Staked SOL are there?
The current circulating supply of Bonk Staked SOL is 76.05K. This is the total amount of BONKSOL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bonk Staked SOL?
Bonk Staked SOL (BONKSOL) currently ranks 1411 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
