bonsai

Bonsai TokenBONSAI

Live Bonsai Token price updates and the latest Bonsai Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0347

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bonsai Token price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $993.42K. The table above accurately updates our BONSAI price in real time. The price of BONSAI is up 76.25% since last hour, up 209.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.65M. BONSAI has a circulating supply of 336.54M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BONSAI.

Bonsai Token Stats

What is the market cap of Bonsai Token?

The current market cap of Bonsai Token is $14.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bonsai Token?

Currently, 28.67M of BONSAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $993.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 209.10%.

What is the current price of Bonsai Token?

The price of 1 Bonsai Token currently costs $0.03.

How many Bonsai Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Bonsai Token is 336.54M. This is the total amount of BONSAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bonsai Token?

Bonsai Token (BONSAI) currently ranks 1499 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.63M

209.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1499

24H Volume

$ 993.42K

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

latest Bonsai Token news