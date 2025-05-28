Boochie by Matt FurieBOOCHIE
Live Boochie by Matt Furie price updates and the latest Boochie by Matt Furie news.
price
$0.00000000592
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000006
24h high
$0.00000003
The live Boochie by Matt Furie price today is $0.000000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.49M. The table above accurately updates our BOOCHIE price in real time. The price of BOOCHIE is down -72.71% since last hour, down -25.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.49M. BOOCHIE has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T BOOCHIE.
Boochie by Matt Furie Stats
What is the market cap of Boochie by Matt Furie?
The current market cap of Boochie by Matt Furie is $8.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Boochie by Matt Furie?
Currently, 2108.81T of BOOCHIE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.30%.
What is the current price of Boochie by Matt Furie?
The price of 1 Boochie by Matt Furie currently costs $0.000000006.
How many Boochie by Matt Furie are there?
The current circulating supply of Boochie by Matt Furie is 420.69T. This is the total amount of BOOCHIE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Boochie by Matt Furie?
Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.83M
-25.30 %
#1705
$ 12.49M
420,000,000,000,000
