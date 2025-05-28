boop

$0.0709

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.09

The live BOOP price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.52M. The table above accurately updates our BOOP price in real time. The price of BOOP is down -0.58% since last hour, down -9.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $70.92M. BOOP has a circulating supply of 300.41M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BOOP.

BOOP Stats

What is the market cap of BOOP?

The current market cap of BOOP is $21.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOOP?

Currently, 134.17M of BOOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.65%.

What is the current price of BOOP?

The price of 1 BOOP currently costs $0.07.

How many BOOP are there?

The current circulating supply of BOOP is 300.41M. This is the total amount of BOOP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOOP?

BOOP (BOOP) currently ranks 1172 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 21.32M

-9.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1172

24H Volume

$ 9.52M

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

