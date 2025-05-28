bor

BoringDAO [OLD]BOR

Live BoringDAO [OLD] price updates and the latest BoringDAO [OLD] news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$31.77

$0

(0%)

24h low

$31.18

24h high

$33.45

VS
USD
BTC

The live BoringDAO [OLD] price today is $31.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $191.75K. The table above accurately updates our BOR price in real time. The price of BOR is % since last hour, down -4.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.35M. BOR has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of 200.00K BOR.

BoringDAO [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of BoringDAO [OLD]?

The current market cap of BoringDAO [OLD] is $54.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BoringDAO [OLD]?

Currently, 6.04K of BOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $191.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.97%.

What is the current price of BoringDAO [OLD]?

The price of 1 BoringDAO [OLD] currently costs $31.77.

How many BoringDAO [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of BoringDAO [OLD] is . This is the total amount of BOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BoringDAO [OLD]?

BoringDAO [OLD] (BOR) currently ranks 401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 54.18M

-4.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#401

24H Volume

$ 191.75K

Circulating Supply

0

latest BoringDAO [OLD] news