$0.0926

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live BORA price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $865.97K. The table above accurately updates our BORA price in real time. The price of BORA is up 0.76% since last hour, up 0.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $111.64M. BORA has a circulating supply of 1.15B coins and a max supply of 1.21B BORA.

BORA Stats

What is the market cap of BORA?

The current market cap of BORA is $106.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BORA?

Currently, 9.35M of BORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $865.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.56%.

What is the current price of BORA?

The price of 1 BORA currently costs $0.09.

How many BORA are there?

The current circulating supply of BORA is 1.15B. This is the total amount of BORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BORA?

BORA (BORA) currently ranks 476 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 106.75M

0.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#476

24H Volume

$ 865.97K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000,000

