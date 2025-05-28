borg

SwissBorgBORG

Live SwissBorg price updates and the latest SwissBorg news.

price

$0.132

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

The live SwissBorg price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our BORG price in real time. The price of BORG is up 1.45% since last hour, up 5.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $131.51M. BORG has a circulating supply of 951.75M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BORG.

SwissBorg Stats

What is the market cap of SwissBorg?

The current market cap of SwissBorg is $125.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SwissBorg?

Currently, of BORG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.88%.

What is the current price of SwissBorg?

The price of 1 SwissBorg currently costs $0.13.

How many SwissBorg are there?

The current circulating supply of SwissBorg is 951.75M. This is the total amount of BORG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SwissBorg?

SwissBorg (BORG) currently ranks 199 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 125.18M

5.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#199

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

950,000,000

