$0.0058
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.006
The live Boshi price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $969.98K. The table above accurately updates our BOSHI price in real time. The price of BOSHI is down -2.38% since last hour, up 57.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.71M. BOSHI has a circulating supply of 985.00M coins and a max supply of 985.00M BOSHI.
Boshi Stats
What is the market cap of Boshi?
The current market cap of Boshi is $6.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Boshi?
Currently, 167.19M of BOSHI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $969.98K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 57.38%.
What is the current price of Boshi?
The price of 1 Boshi currently costs $0.006.
How many Boshi are there?
The current circulating supply of Boshi is 985.00M. This is the total amount of BOSHI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Boshi?
Boshi (BOSHI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.05M
57.38 %
#1741
$ 969.98K
980,000,000
