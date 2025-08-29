bot

The live Hyperbot price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.09M. The table above accurately updates our BOT price in real time. The price of BOT is % since last hour, down -99.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.29M. BOT has a circulating supply of 125.83M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BOT.

Hyperbot Stats

What is the market cap of Hyperbot?

The current market cap of Hyperbot is $1.17B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hyperbot?

Currently, 148.31M of BOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -99.49%.

What is the current price of Hyperbot?

The price of 1 Hyperbot currently costs $0.03.

How many Hyperbot are there?

The current circulating supply of Hyperbot is 125.83M. This is the total amount of BOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hyperbot?

Hyperbot (BOT) currently ranks 108 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.17B

-99.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#108

24H Volume

$ 5.09M

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

