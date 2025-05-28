botify

BOTIFYBOTIFY

Live BOTIFY price updates and the latest BOTIFY news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live BOTIFY price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.13M. The table above accurately updates our BOTIFY price in real time. The price of BOTIFY is up 0.32% since last hour, up 7.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.25M. BOTIFY has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M BOTIFY.

BOTIFY Stats

What is the market cap of BOTIFY?

The current market cap of BOTIFY is $18.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOTIFY?

Currently, 116.88M of BOTIFY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.12%.

What is the current price of BOTIFY?

The price of 1 BOTIFY currently costs $0.02.

How many BOTIFY are there?

The current circulating supply of BOTIFY is 999.96M. This is the total amount of BOTIFY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOTIFY?

BOTIFY (BOTIFY) currently ranks 1249 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.20M

7.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#1249

24H Volume

$ 2.13M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest BOTIFY news