$0.0486

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live ChainBounty price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $262.45K. The table above accurately updates our BOUNTY price in real time. The price of BOUNTY is up 0.06% since last hour, down -1.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.56M. BOUNTY has a circulating supply of 505.83M coins and a max supply of 505.83M BOUNTY.

ChainBounty Stats

What is the market cap of ChainBounty?

The current market cap of ChainBounty is $24.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ChainBounty?

Currently, 5.40M of BOUNTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $262.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.27%.

What is the current price of ChainBounty?

The price of 1 ChainBounty currently costs $0.05.

How many ChainBounty are there?

The current circulating supply of ChainBounty is 505.83M. This is the total amount of BOUNTY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ChainBounty?

ChainBounty (BOUNTY) currently ranks 1098 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.56M

-1.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1098

24H Volume

$ 262.45K

Circulating Supply

510,000,000

