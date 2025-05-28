box

$0.00501

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.005

The live BOX Token price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.08K. The table above accurately updates our BOX price in real time. The price of BOX is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $500.56K. BOX has a circulating supply of 35.43M coins and a max supply of 100.00M BOX.

BOX Token Stats

What is the market cap of BOX Token?

The current market cap of BOX Token is $31.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOX Token?

Currently, 3.21M of BOX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of BOX Token?

The price of 1 BOX Token currently costs $0.005.

How many BOX Token are there?

The current circulating supply of BOX Token is 35.43M. This is the total amount of BOX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOX Token?

BOX Token (BOX) currently ranks 492 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.92M

%

Market Cap Rank

#492

24H Volume

$ 16.08K

Circulating Supply

35,000,000

