bozo

Bozo BenkBOZO

Live Bozo Benk price updates and the latest Bozo Benk news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0114

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bozo Benk price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.73K. The table above accurately updates our BOZO price in real time. The price of BOZO is up 12.46% since last hour, up 55.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.08M. BOZO has a circulating supply of 798.97M coins and a max supply of 798.97M BOZO.

Bozo Benk Stats

What is the market cap of Bozo Benk?

The current market cap of Bozo Benk is $9.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bozo Benk?

Currently, 7.55M of BOZO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $85.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 55.47%.

What is the current price of Bozo Benk?

The price of 1 Bozo Benk currently costs $0.01.

How many Bozo Benk are there?

The current circulating supply of Bozo Benk is 798.97M. This is the total amount of BOZO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bozo Benk?

Bozo Benk (BOZO) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.07M

55.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 85.73K

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

latest Bozo Benk news