$0.038
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.02
The live Black Phoenix price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $468.68K. The table above accurately updates our BPX price in real time. The price of BPX is up 540.27% since last hour, up 550.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $152.00M. BPX has a circulating supply of 1.54B coins and a max supply of 4.00B BPX.
Black Phoenix Stats
What is the market cap of Black Phoenix?
The current market cap of Black Phoenix is $27.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Black Phoenix?
Currently, 12.33M of BPX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $468.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 550.75%.
What is the current price of Black Phoenix?
The price of 1 Black Phoenix currently costs $0.04.
How many Black Phoenix are there?
The current circulating supply of Black Phoenix is 1.54B. This is the total amount of BPX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Black Phoenix?
Black Phoenix (BPX) currently ranks 1137 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
