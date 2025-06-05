brain

BrainCoinBRAIN

Live BrainCoin price updates and the latest BrainCoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live BrainCoin price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our BRAIN price in real time. The price of BRAIN is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BRAIN has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of BRAIN.

BrainCoin Stats

What is the market cap of BrainCoin?

The current market cap of BrainCoin is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BrainCoin?

Currently, of BRAIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of BrainCoin?

The price of 1 BrainCoin currently costs $0.

How many BrainCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of BrainCoin is . This is the total amount of BRAIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BrainCoin?

BrainCoin (BRAIN) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

0

latest BrainCoin news