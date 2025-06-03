broak

Broak on BaseBROAK

Live Broak on Base price updates and the latest Broak on Base news.

price

$0.0127

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Broak on Base price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $333.19K. The table above accurately updates our BROAK price in real time. The price of BROAK is up 1.60% since last hour, up 29.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.93M. BROAK has a circulating supply of 625.65M coins and a max supply of 625.65M BROAK.

Broak on Base Stats

What is the market cap of Broak on Base?

The current market cap of Broak on Base is $7.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Broak on Base?

Currently, 26.28M of BROAK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $333.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 29.80%.

What is the current price of Broak on Base?

The price of 1 Broak on Base currently costs $0.01.

How many Broak on Base are there?

The current circulating supply of Broak on Base is 625.65M. This is the total amount of BROAK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Broak on Base?

Broak on Base (BROAK) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.93M

29.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 333.19K

Circulating Supply

630,000,000

