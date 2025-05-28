broccoli

The live CZ's Dog price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $36.87M. The table above accurately updates our BROCCOLI price in real time. The price of BROCCOLI is up 1.49% since last hour, up 0.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.47M. BROCCOLI has a circulating supply of 973.69M coins and a max supply of 973.69M BROCCOLI.

CZ's Dog Stats

What is the market cap of CZ's Dog?

The current market cap of CZ's Dog is $31.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CZ's Dog?

Currently, 1.14B of BROCCOLI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $36.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.81%.

What is the current price of CZ's Dog?

The price of 1 CZ's Dog currently costs $0.03.

How many CZ's Dog are there?

The current circulating supply of CZ's Dog is 973.69M. This is the total amount of BROCCOLI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CZ's Dog?

CZ's Dog (BROCCOLI) currently ranks 960 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.53M

0.81 %

Market Cap Rank

#960

24H Volume

$ 36.87M

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

