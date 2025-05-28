bruh

$0.00429

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bruh price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.58M. The table above accurately updates our BRUH price in real time. The price of BRUH is down -22.74% since last hour, down -66.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.29M. BRUH has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BRUH.

Bruh Stats

What is the market cap of Bruh?

The current market cap of Bruh is $4.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bruh?

Currently, 1.77B of BRUH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -66.31%.

What is the current price of Bruh?

The price of 1 Bruh currently costs $0.004.

How many Bruh are there?

The current circulating supply of Bruh is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BRUH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bruh?

Bruh (BRUH) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.54M

-66.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 7.58M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

