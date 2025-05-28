brwl

$0.00431

The live Blockchain Brawlers price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our BRWL price in real time. The price of BRWL is down -19.49% since last hour, down -24.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.31M. BRWL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B BRWL.

What is the market cap of Blockchain Brawlers?

The current market cap of Blockchain Brawlers is $4.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blockchain Brawlers?

Currently, 368.90M of BRWL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.42%.

What is the current price of Blockchain Brawlers?

The price of 1 Blockchain Brawlers currently costs $0.004.

How many Blockchain Brawlers are there?

The current circulating supply of Blockchain Brawlers is 1.00B. This is the total amount of BRWL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blockchain Brawlers?

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 4.30M

-24.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.59M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

