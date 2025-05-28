Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain)BSC-USD
Live Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) price updates and the latest Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) news.
price
sponsored by
$1
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.00
24h high
$1.01
The live Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.16B. The table above accurately updates our BSC-USD price in real time. The price of BSC-USD is down -0.02% since last hour, up 0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.98B. BSC-USD has a circulating supply of 5.98B coins and a max supply of 5.98B BSC-USD.
Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) Stats
What is the market cap of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain)?
The current market cap of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) is $5.99B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain)?
Currently, 6.16B of BSC-USD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.16B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.04%.
What is the current price of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain)?
The price of 1 Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) currently costs $1.00.
How many Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) are there?
The current circulating supply of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) is 5.98B. This is the total amount of BSC-USD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain)?
Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) (BSC-USD) currently ranks 32 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.99B
0.04 %
#32
$ 6.16B
6,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/